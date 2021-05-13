Beware the capital gains myth

As a specialist in retirement income planning, I often find that investors will frequently overlook the effects of taxation in their portfolio. Taxes and fees are detractors from net return. An 8% return is only 8% if you don’t pay any fees or taxes. If you’re not careful, that return could easily be as low as 5% once taxes and fees are deducted. The goal then, is to pay as little of both as possible so that more of the money stays in your pocket. I commonly find that many investors are very aware of fees, or at least try to be. Sometimes they go to extremes to pay as little in fees as possible. Unfortunately, this can sometimes backfire when the low fees come at the expense of performance or tax efficiency, etc. While watching fees is very important, they need to be taken into consideration with all the other components of your portfolio.
The area that many investors focus far less on is taxes. Taxes can take a bigger bite out of your returns than fees can, but they are often overlooked. Worse, even when they are considered, they are often viewed from the wrong perspective. We have been trained to think that long term capital gains taxes are always better to pay than ordinary income taxes because in many cases the tax rates for long term capital gains stop at lower levels than ordinary income tax rates do. For this reason, we are often told to defer investments that incur ordinary income taxes and spend assets that incur long term capital gains. Ordinary income tax is levied on income such as wages, distributions from a retirement plan, gains from annuities, and interest. Long term capital gains tax is levied on distributions from mutual funds, the sale of stocks or funds, etc.
Are long term capital gains taxes really cheaper though? In many cases they are not. What’s even more surprising is that even in a historically low tax environment like we are in today, long term capital gains taxes can easily be higher than ordinary income tax rates for many taxpayers. How can that be if the marginal tax rates are lower? The United States tax code is a progressive system. The more you earn, the higher your tax rate. Regardless of your income, however, everyone starts at the same rate from the first dollar. All married filing jointly taxpayers pay the same tax on the same income. The difference is in the amount of overall taxable income they earn. Here is what the rates look like for 2021 for a married couple filing jointly. Don’t forget, those same taxpayers will also be subject to an additional 3.8% Medicare surtax for incomes over $250k.
Ordinary Income
$0-$19,900 = 10%
$19,900-$81,050 = 12%
$81,050-$172,750 = 22%
$172,750-$329,850 = 24%
$329,850-$418,850 = 32%
$418,850-$628,300 = 35%
Over $628,300 = 37%
Long term capital gains
$0-$80,800 = 0%
$80,800-501,600 = 15%
Over $501,600 = 20%
Since all married filing jointly taxpayers pay lower rates in the beginning, even if they earn more than $628,300 while their marginal tax rate is 37%, their “effective” rate is not that high because they are taxed at lower rates until they get up to that level. This is where investors can get caught in the capital gains tax trap. Let’s assume a married couple who files a joint return makes $125,000 per year. If they took a standard deduction (assuming no other credits, deductions, etc.) in 2020, their effective tax rate would roughly be just under 11%. Their capital gains tax rate however would be 15%. That’s over 36% more taxes due by incurring long term capital gains than by paying ordinary income tax. Even if we raise their gross income to $195,000 they would still pay slightly less taxes by paying ordinary income vs. capital gains. (14.88% vs. 15%).
As we can see, paying ordinary income taxes can be cheaper today, particularly given the low historical tax environment we are in today. If ordinary income tax rates go up in the future, this further supports incurring those taxes today, all things being equal. Therefore, don’t just assume long term capital gains taxes are lower than ordinary income taxes.
Lastly, all of this highlights the importance of a good tax advisor. I always say that a good CPA never costs you money, they save you money. Seek their council instead of assuming you can just do things on your own. You may likely save far more than you pay.
T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.
