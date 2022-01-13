 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Become a CERT volunteer
Become a CERT volunteer

AMVETS New Jersey Post 911 in Somers Point is hosting a CERT training program with the Offices of Emergency Management in Somers Point and Northfield.

What is CERT? Training of a volunteer civilian emergency work force. Members of CERT act as an adjunct to public emergency services during major disasters. When emergencies happen, CERT members can give critical support to first responders and provide immediate assistance to victims. CERT members can also assist with non-emergency projects that help improve the safety of the community.

Training will take place 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays in February and March. To registration, call 609-526-4356.

