Beacon Animal Rescue of Ocean View hosted its second annual "Smooch A Pooch" kissing booth fundraiser in Cape May Saturday, Feb. 20. Treats were available for all guests and two of Beacon's adoptable dogs, Amber and Alice, were on site for folks to meet, as were vendors with jewelry, face masks and Girl Scout cookies.
Beacon Animal Rescue's kissing booth
- SUBMITTED BY Pamela Dollak
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)
Those who attended East Lynne Theater Company's 2019 gala, are still talking about how much they enjoyed Jenna Pastuszek singing the signature…
Lately, there has been a lot of media coverage on SPACs or special purpose acquisition companies. But what is a SPAC? Essentially, a SPAC is a…
(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)
The large crowd that showed up Saturday, Feb. 13, for Will Mendo's viewing and funeral at Cape May Convention Hall reflected the tremendous im…
I hope that you are able to get outside during this pandemic and visit some natural areas safely. Actually, we all have a need, sometimes unre…
Tom Park Yard Sale
Jordan Marcucci has been waiting a long time for the day he would finally be able to commit to play college football.
MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric customers across South Jersey experienced the lowest frequency of electric outages ever in 2020, a resul…
MARGATE — As Jewish Family Service's unique blue flamingo migration comes to an end, 77 residential homes throughout Atlantic County were floc…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE