Beacon Animal Rescue of Ocean View hosted its second annual "Smooch A Pooch" kissing booth fundraiser in Cape May on Saturday, Feb. 20. Treats were available for all guests and two of Beacon's adoptable dogs, Amber and Alice, were on site for folks to meet, as were vendors with jewelry, face masks and Girl Scout cookies.
Beacon Animal Rescue's kissing booth a success
- SUBMITTED BY Pamela Dollak
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)
MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric has received approval from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to implement a suite of progra…
Those who attended East Lynne Theater Company's 2019 gala, are still talking about how much they enjoyed Jenna Pastuszek singing the signature…
Lately, there has been a lot of media coverage on SPACs or special purpose acquisition companies. But what is a SPAC? Essentially, a SPAC is a…
(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)
The large crowd that showed up Saturday, Feb. 13, for Will Mendo's viewing and funeral at Cape May Convention Hall reflected the tremendous im…
I hope that you are able to get outside during this pandemic and visit some natural areas safely. Actually, we all have a need, sometimes unre…
Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township has kicked off its popular winter Bowls of Hope Soup Fundraiser and the proceeds will benefit…
Tom Park Yard Sale
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE