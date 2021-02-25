 Skip to main content
Beacon Animal Rescue's kissing booth a success
Beacon Animal Rescue of Ocean View hosted its second annual "Smooch A Pooch" kissing booth fundraiser in Cape May on Saturday, Feb. 20. Treats were available for all guests and two of Beacon's adoptable dogs, Amber and Alice, were on site for folks to meet, as were vendors with jewelry, face masks and Girl Scout cookies.

