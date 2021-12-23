Beacon Animal Rescue receives big donation from Pints 4 Pets

Beacon Animal Rescue, the nonprofit, volunteer-based, animal rescue serving Cape May and Atlantic counties, was recently presented with a $3,000 check from the founder of Pints 4 Pets, an organization that was specifically founded to raise funds for South Jersey animal rescues.

Former Miss New Jersey Amy (Fissel) Osborn, who grew up in Ocean City, started Pints 4 Pets in 2014. Its annual event was held at a local brewery for the first five years. The purpose was to bring beer enthusiasts together with animal lovers and raise money for local shelters. The event has grown exponentially and, this year, the eighth-annual Pints 4 Pets networker was held at The Mansion in Voorhees, where Beacon was announced as one of four recipients of the evening’s fundraising efforts.

“We are so grateful to Pint 4 Pets for this honor, which is especially valuable to us at this time of year when donors have so many other financial obligations,” Beacon’s Executive Director Ryan Parker said. “The mission of Pints 4 Pets truly embodies the Christmas spirit.”