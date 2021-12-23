Beacon Animal Rescue receives big donation from Pints 4 Pets

Beacon Animal Rescue, the nonprofit, volunteer-based, animal rescue serving Cape May and Atlantic counties, was recently presented with a $3,000 check from the founder of Pints 4 Pets, an organization that was specifically founded to raise funds for South Jersey animal rescues.
Former Miss New Jersey Amy (Fissel) Osborn, who grew up in Ocean City, started Pints 4 Pets in 2014. Its annual event was held at a local brewery for the first five years. The purpose was to bring beer enthusiasts together with animal lovers and raise money for local shelters. The event has grown exponentially and, this year, the eighth-annual Pints 4 Pets networker was held at The Mansion in Voorhees, where Beacon was announced as one of four recipients of the evening’s fundraising efforts.
“We are so grateful to Pint 4 Pets for this honor, which is especially valuable to us at this time of year when donors have so many other financial obligations,” Beacon’s Executive Director Ryan Parker said. “The mission of Pints 4 Pets truly embodies the Christmas spirit.”
Pints 4 Pets is an all-volunteer South Jersey charity with a goal to improve the lives of shelter animals right here in South Jersey, where their sponsors and supporters reside. The group believes that it is important for supporters to know exactly how and where their donation dollars are making a positive impact on the lives of homeless animals.
Osborn, who is a vice president with Republic Bank, traveled to all four rescues to personally present each award. The other three rescues where she traveled were: Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, Animal Adoption Center in Lindenwold, and Glassboro’s Paws Healing Heroes.
“By sticking to one geographic region (South Jersey), we are able to help the smaller shelters, like Beacon, and our donors can actually visit these rescues and see for themselves how their money is working for the animals,” Osborn said.
Parker said that this money will go toward rescuing approximately 60 dogs.
“We cannot thank Amy Osborn and Pints 4 Pets enough,” Parker said. “And we congratulate the other winners — we know how much this award must mean to them as well.”
For more information about Beacon Animal Rescue, go to BeaconAnimalRescue.org. For more on Pints 4 Pets, go to Facebook.com/pints4pets.