Beacon Animal Rescue introduces Beacon Veterinary Clinic

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Beacon Animal Rescue, the nonprofit, volunteer-based, animal rescue that serves Cape May and Atlantic counties, will open Beacon Veterinary Clinic on Monday, May 3.
Beacon Veterinary Clinic will be an affordable and accessible medical clinic that will provide compassionate, high-quality veterinary care to the South Jersey community. The clinic will serve cats and dogs from the rescue as well as those of adopters, volunteers and the general public. Proceeds from the clinic will serve to advance Beacon’s mission to rescue, shelter and find loving homes for cats and dogs.
Dr. Susanne Poff, DVM; Tracy Smedley, veterinary technician; and Vida Stoltzfus, the clinic’s medical director, will oversee the day-to-day operations.
Beacon Veterinary Clinic, which has been in the works for several months, will be housed in the same location as the rescue, 701 Butter Road in Ocean View. Beacon Animal Rescue is still operating as usual and will continue to do so once the clinic is officially open.
“We have been working extremely hard to create another resource to help us save lives,” said Ryan Parker, executive director of Beacon Animal Rescue, of the new veterinary clinic. “We are ecstatic to now be able to offer the pets and families of Cape May and Atlantic counties friendly and compassionate, quality care at affordable prices.”
Services that Beacon Veterinary Clinic will provide include, but are not limited to:
• Surgery
• Vaccines
• Microchipping
• Parasite prevention
• Wellness exams
• In-house labs
• “Nose-to-tail” puppy and kitten exams
• Surgical dental cleanings
• Pain management
• Online pharmacy.
“At Beacon Veterinary Clinic, we want our clients to feel like they are a part of the Beacon family, and that their four-legged family members are our top priority,” Poff said. “We encourage communication so we can work together to develop the best preventative care plan for their dogs and cats, as our aim is to partner with families for the life of their pets.”
Poff started her veterinary career in New Jersey 25 years ago. She completed her undergraduate degree at the University of Delaware, and went on to graduate from Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine. Poff is an adjunct professor at Stockton University and has enjoyed teaching there for the past four years.
Teaching, whether with students or educating her clients, is a passion of hers.
When not working, she can be found reading (preferably a suspense novel), cooking or relaxing on the beach. She has been married for 20 years, and has two daughters and six cats.
For 20 years, Stoltzfus has been following her Coast Guard husband on four bi-coastal adventures. After settling in South Jersey, Vida spent the last four years as the practice manager of a local South Jersey veterinary hospital where she was able to fulfill her passion for making a difference in the community by helping and caring for people and their pets.
Outside of the office, Vida stays active by hiking, kayaking, horseback riding, photography and hanging out with friends. She and her husband have three dogs, Ruger, Naya and Ziva, and two cats, Smalls and Pepper.
For more information or to schedule your first appointment, see BeaconVeterinaryClinic.org, call 609-390-7956 or find Beacon Veterinary Clinic on Facebook.
Beacon Animal Rescue’s mission is to rescue, shelter, and find loving homes for cats and dogs; to educate the community about responsible treatment of companion animals; and to promote the practice of spaying and neutering. Founded in 2003, Beacon Animal Rescue is a 501( c )(3) nonprofit organization working to ensure that homeless cats and dogs are given a safe haven from shelters that euthanize animals.