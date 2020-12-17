Be informed, avoid the noise

We all have had someone in our life suggest one stock or another. An uncle made money here. A neighbor suggests you buy this or sell that. It is hard to avoid the noise when everyone has a suggestion or opinion. Fear of missing out becomes all too familiar when we see a stock consistently rising. The truth is most people only share the good stock picks and neglect to tell you about the ones that lost money. So how do you separate distraction from facts or respectfully decline their sales pitch? The key is to be an informed investor. It is easier for an informed investor to make decisions regarding their portfolio holdings. It allows them to be at ease with their decision and be patient with outcomes. Investors can be quick to sell and potentially avoid a larger loss when we they see markets heading south. They can also be quick to sell and take profits when markets head north. Patience in the stock market is not easy, and investors need to understand this. There is certainly risk and reward involved with choosing the right stock in your portfolio, but you may be able to limit speculation if you do your own research. Speculation refers to buying stock in a specific company in the hopes that the shares will rise in price, allowing you to sell them for a profit.

Is all trading based off speculation? The answer is yes and no. Most of us do not know for certain what a stock is going to do, but careful analysis and research can help guide decision-making. Some of that research and decision-making should be led by a trusted financial professional while other parts can be done by you. My suggestion is be an informed investor. Do not take your neighbors’ or family members’ word for it. The stock market is full of speculation. When there is a positive rumor, you will usually see a stock skyrocket. Then it tends to back off. Investors rush to the stock hoping it will continue to move higher. When the fear of missing out starts to subside, some investors take profit while others stay in for the long term. The same theory can be applied to negative news. You will see a stock over sell on a rumor and start to creep back once the news starts to settle. All of this can be attributed to noise. If you believe in a stock or a certain sector of the market, do your own research and analysis and come up with a plan. Set goals for a portfolio and continue to research your stock. Every week brings new sets of challenges, so stay on top of your research. Trust you own guidance or that of a financial professional.