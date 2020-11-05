Author Doug Tallamy virtually coming to town

Doug Tallamy, renowned author and Professor of Entomology at the University of Delaware, will be appearing online locally on Thursday, November 12th at 7 PM. Dr. Tallamy will speak on the topic of his latest book, “Nature’s Best Hope”; the practical goal of creating a “Homemade National Park” out of a combination of as many backyard, public, business and institutional spaces as possible ! Go Green Galloway will sponsor the event and it will be co-hosted by the South Jersey Chapter of the New Jersey Native Plant Society. Registration is required for the online link, so please go to the website of Go Green Galloway at gogreengalloway.org . Additional project support is being provided by the South Jersey Butterfly Project and the Evesham Green Team.
This is the third of Tallamy’s books tied together by a consistent theme. The subtitles of each are noteworthy: “Bringing Nature Home: How Native Plants Sustain Wildlife In Our Gardens”, “The Living Landscape: Designing For Beauty and Biodiversity In The Home Garden” (co-written with nature photographer Rick Darke); and “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach To Conservation That Starts In Your Yard”.
Over the last century or so, while we have done a pretty good job of setting aside some pieces of land as parks and protected areas, we have fragmented and spoiled the areas outside of them so much that the interconnected web of nature cannot function properly. Dr. Tallamy proposes that we work to restore that interconnectedness by creating and maintaining our own native plant and pollinator sanctuaries wherever we live, work and play. These small sanctuaries, added together side by side as much as possible, could create a new, continent-wide “Homegrown National Park”.
“Bringing Nature Home” establishes the key point that undergirds all three books: native plants are the key component in all healthy land-based ecosystems. Those plants feed the native insects that make everything else work locally. “The Living Landscape” celebrates the structure, beauty, compatibility and functionality of native plants that you can find for yourself by redesigning your yard to host them. The newest book, “Nature’s Best Hope”, builds upon the foundation of the other books to detail why and how anyone with a love of nature can help protect our world’s biodiversity in a “Homegrown National Park” initiative.
One way to begin this effort is consider the lawn as less the central focus of yards and spaces. Lawns fragment natural landscapes across America because they offer little to nothing of value to the thousands of species that make up a natural ecosystem. Tallamy points out: “in the United States, lawn irrigation consumes an average of eight billion gallons of water daily” and that “ forty percent of the chemicals used by residents, landscapers and lawn services are banned in other countries because they are carcinogenic.” Further, those chemicals often flow into our public water systems and into our waterways. The work that we do to cultivate our lawns could be much better spent planting native trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants. Tallamy recommends a reasonable target for interested homeowners; a 50% reduction of lawn area in the average yard, commercial, institutional properties, etc.
Dr. Tallamy cites the decline of the box turtle as illustrative of the much broader problem of habitat fragmentation. Box turtles were once abundant in NJ, but large lawns, paving, hardscaping, etc. are their enemies. If you have seen a box turtle in your yard this year, it’s most likely because you are next to a natural area or that you have enough natural plant cover, leaf litter, etc. to give them the food and protection they need. Keep up the good landscaping ! Box turtles typical needs are shared by countless other species: chickadees, woodpeckers, toads, butterflies, bees and many other fauna creatures seen and unseen. As importantly, the soil health made up by beneficial soil elements, fungi, etc. are critical building blocks for what happens above and below ground; degraded or destroyed by toxic chemicals, compaction and erosion. Invasive plants that are generally useless to native insects and other essential creatures crowd out, smother, strangle and can even toxify the native plants and soils that we all need.
So, to see and hear Dr. Tallamy speak; don’t forget to register online at gogreengalloway.org.
All three of the books by Tallamy are available through his website at www.bringingnaturehome.net.
For more information on the topic of native plants, you can search online for the Native Plant Society of New Jersey at www.npsnj and be sure to check out the tab of the Southeast Chapter.
As always, you can get more information on Go Green Galloway through our information below.
