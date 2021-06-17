AtlantiCare treats Jewish Family Service staff to lunch

Thanks to AtlantiCare for providing lunch to the Jewish Family Service staff, based in Atlantic City, on June 3. Through its Sustain & Serve NJ grant, AtlantiCare purchased meals from Essl’s Dugout in Pleasantville. We appreciate AtlantiCare’s commitment to JFS and other organizations and businesses, including Essl’s, that were impacted by the pandemic, and for their on-going support of our agency as we continue to assist individuals in the community.