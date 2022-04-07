 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic Youth Orchestra spring concert April 10

  • 0

Atlantic Youth Orchestra board member and general counsel Lynn Caterson, and music director and conductor Susan Elsayed, both of Absecon, announce the orchestra’s spring concert is set for Sunday, April 10. The public performance will be held in the theater at Atlantic Cape Community College’s Mays Landing campus, the orchestra’s home base. All ages are welcome. Admission is free. For more information, visit atlanticyouthorchestra.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News