Atlantic Youth Orchestra spring concert April 10

Atlantic Youth Orchestra board member and general counsel Lynn Caterson, and music director and conductor Susan Elsayed, both of Absecon, announce the orchestra’s spring concert is set for Sunday, April 10. The public performance will be held in the theater at Atlantic Cape Community College’s Mays Landing campus, the orchestra’s home base. All ages are welcome. Admission is free. For more information, visit atlanticyouthorchestra.org.
