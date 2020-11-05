Atlantic Prevention Resources donates 45 Chromebooks to Our Lady Star of the Sea School

Atlantic Preventative Resources, an Atlantic County-based prevention and treatment organization was directed by the New Jersey Department of Health, Office of Minority and Multicultural Health to dedicate grant money to an immediate COVID related need in the community.

Atlantic Prevention Resources used the funding to purchased 45 new Chromebook’s that they donated to Our Lady Star of the Sea Regional School, 15 N. California Ave., Atlantic City. The Chromebooks will provide a way for students to continue their distance learning during the ongoing in-person closure due to COVID-19.

Associate Director Kathleen McFadden said that through the years, APR had worked closely with Our Lady Star of the Sea, providing life skills training and a strengthening families program, so she was aware that the students were not equipped with the technology to support remote learning. With the help of Principal Carol Spina, McFadden was able to provide the ChromeBooks and enable students to keep up with their studies during the pandemic.

Atlantic Prevention Resources is dedicated to preventing the harm caused by substance use and/or violence (bullying/gun violence) and related behaviors in Atlantic County, through prevention, treatment and recovery support. Atlantic Prevention Resources offers outpatient addiction treatment for adults, including tobacco cessation, as well as many other school and community-based prevention programs for youth and families.