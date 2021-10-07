Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office arrest report

Sheriff Eric Scheffler has announced that the following arrests were made recently by members of the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office. If you have information on the whereabouts of persons who are wanted by this agency, you may contact us 24 hours a day at 609-909-7200.

David Aufiero, 49, of Atlantic City, was arrested Sept. 18 for false public alarms and terroristic threats.

Corey A. Henley, 32, of Hamilton Township, was arrested Sept. 20 on three Superior Court warrants for theft, possession of CDS and criminal attempt.

Auston Denney, 27, of Weymouth Township, was arrested Sept. 21 on a Superior Court warrant for conspiracy and possession of CDS.

Alissa Kennedy, 32, of Estell Manor, was arrested Sept. 21 on a Superior Court warrant for possession of CDS.

Joseph A. Tibbrine, 47, of Pleasantville, was arrested Sept. 21 on a Superior Court warrant for possession of a weapon.

Diane Howell, 45, of Atlantic City, was arrested Sept. 22 in Atlantic City on a Superior Court warrant for CDS.

Louis A. Rose, 33, of Galloway Township, was arrested Sept. 22 on a Superior Court warrant for possession of CDS.