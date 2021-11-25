Atlantic County Sheriff blotter

Sheriff Eric Scheffler has announced that the following arrests were made recently by members of the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office. If you have information on the whereabouts of persons who are wanted by this agency, you may contact us 24 hours a day at 609-909-7200.

Richard W. Gordy Jr., 34, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 29 in Atlantic City on a Superior Court warrant for possession of CDS and burglary.

Charles B. Burnett, 37, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 1 in Atlantic City on four Superior Court warrants for possession of CDS, obstruct admin, simple assault, criminal mischief, harassment and aggravated assault.

James D. Rossrobinson, 34, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 1 in Atlantic City on a Superior Court warrant for theft of property.

Musa Whitted, 38, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 3 in Atlantic City on a Superior Court warrant for aggravated assault.

Donald Lee, 51, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 4 in Atlantic City on a Superior Court warrant for possession of CDS.

Joaquin D. Martin, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 4 in Atlantic City on 3 Superior Court warrants for burglary, theft, criminal restraint, resist, aggravated assault and obstruct.