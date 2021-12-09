Atlantic County arrests

Sheriff Eric Scheffler has announced that the following arrests were made recently by members of the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office. If you have information on the whereabouts of persons who are wanted by this agency, you may contact us 24 hours a day at 609-909-7200.

Justin J. Garcia, 20, of New Haven, Connecticut, was arrested Nov. 12 in Hamilton Township on a Superior Court warrant for CDS.

Charlparis C. Gittens, 39, of Sewell, was arrested Nov. 15 in Atlantic City for non support in the amount of $5,095.57.

Pierre O. Gwyn, 36, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 15 in Atlantic City on a Superior Court warrant for aggravated assault.

Duane Knapper, 47, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 15 in Atlantic City on a Superior Court warrant for conspiracy, criminal attempt and hindering.

Paul A. Wilson, 39, of Weymouth, was arrested Nov. 17 in Atlantic City on a Superior Court warrant for burglary.

Albert Harris, 73, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 18 in Atlantic City on a Superior Court warrant for shoplifting.