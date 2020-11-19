Atlantic City Electric warns customers to be aware of utility-related scams

MAYS LANDING – As the holiday season approaches, Atlantic City Electric recognizes Utility Scam Awareness Day, Nov. 18, by reminding customers to be on the lookout for imposters using energy-related scams to steal money and personal information.

Scams occur throughout the year, but the company generally sees an increase in scam reports during the holiday season. Scammers are using the hustle and bustle of the holiday season to trick customers into providing their personal or financial information and making false payments under the pretense of keeping their service active. Scammers are also attempting to take advantage of the economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic to pressure families and businesses who may be struggling with past-due balances.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and the communities we serve is our top priority,” said Derrick Dickens, senior vice president of customer cperations and chief customer officer for Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. “Every day, scammers get more sophisticated in their attempts to defraud and steal from our customers. Utility Scam Awareness Day shines a national spotlight on this illegal activity and highlights ways customers can protect themselves from fraudulent activity, especially during the current pandemic and upcoming holidays.”