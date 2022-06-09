Atlantic City Electric warns customers about scammers

MAYS LANDING — As the summer months quickly approach, and customers traditionally begin using more energy and become more reliant on their electricity to make their homes, businesses and lives more comfortable, Atlantic City Electric reminds customers to be aware of scammers who may attempt to take advantage of them in new and different ways.

Scams occur throughout the year, but the company generally sees an increase in scam reports throughout the summer months and again during the holiday season. Scammers are sophisticated criminals and will use the increased need by customers to use energy to cool their homes and businesses to trick customers into providing their personal or financial information and making false payments under the pretense of keeping their service active. Scammers also are attempting to take advantage of the economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic to pressure families and businesses who may be struggling with past-due balances.

“The threat of scams is unfortunately very real, and something many are continuing to deal with on almost a daily basis,” said Morlon Bell-Izzard, senior vice president of Customer Operations and Chief Customer Officer for Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. “The safety and well-being of our customers and the communities we serve is our top priority, and we are taking many steps to help ensure our customers have the information they need to prevent them from falling victim to this illegal activity.”

Scammers begin their work by preying on the emotions of customers. Common schemes involve scammers’ use of technology to replicate a company’s phone number through caller ID — also known as “spoofing” — and then threatening to turn off a customer’s service unless they make a direct payment with a prepaid cash card. Some scams involve imposters posing as Atlantic City Electric employees to gain entry into a customer’s home to steal belongings, with other activities involving scammers sending emails to businesses, requesting they send Atlantic City Electric payments to counterfeit pay sites.

Here are some tips to help identify scams:

Atlantic City Electric will never come to a customer’s home or business to:

Demand a payment.

Ask for immediate payment with a prepaid cash card.

Ask for their Atlantic City Electric account number or other personal information, such as a driver’s license number.

Atlantic City Electric will never call a customer to:

Ask for their account number.

Ask for personal information such as their Social Security number or bank information.

Ask them to make a direct payment with a prepaid cash card.

To identify an actual Atlantic City Electric employee, remember:

All Atlantic City Electric field employees wear a uniform with the Atlantic City Electric logo, including shirt and safety vest.

Atlantic City Electric employees visibly display a company ID badge with the Atlantic City Electric logo and employee’s name.

If a customer ever questions the legitimacy of the call, hang up and call Atlantic City Electric at 800-642-3780. Customers with an online MyAccount also can confirm their account information anytime online. Any customer who believes he or she has been a target of a scam is urged to contact their local police and call Atlantic City Electric immediately to report the situation.

Tips for commercial customers:

Commercial customers are also advised to protect themselves from potential scam attempts. These offenders impersonate Atlantic City Electric and other trusted organizations through email or other forms of communications to deceive businesses into providing financial information or making an urgent payment.

To help protect their business from scams, employees at local businesses should:

Carefully review emails originating from outside your organization’s network.

Check the name of the sender and business and make sure it matches the name and business in the email address. Look for misspellings or slight alterations.

To learn more about preventing scams, customers can visit us online at atlanticcityelectric.com for more tips and resources. These resources work and can prevent scammer’s actions from occurring.

Bill-payment assistance to help customers:

Residential customers who are past due on their Atlantic City Electric bill should contact the company as soon as possible.

Customers should never wait until they are in crisis to contact Atlantic City Electric — the time is now. To learn more about assistance options, customers can call 800-642-3780 or visit atlanticcityelectric.com/EnergyAssistance for additional information.

To learn more about Atlantic City Electric, visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric’s online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting atlanticcityelectric.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/AtlanticCityElectric, and on Twitter at twitter.com/AcEleCconnect. Atlantic City Electric’s mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/MobileApp.