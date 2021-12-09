Atlantic City Electric strengthens local energy grid to keep homes and businesses warm and bright this winter

MAYS LANDING — As stronger and more damaging storms, resulting from climate change, become more frequent across southern New Jersey, Atlantic City Electric is completing essential work to prepare the local energy grid to meet customer demand and keep homes and businesses warm and powered this winter. Employees are completing maintenance and inspections, as well as upgrades and critical repairs to prepare for winter weather. This work is an essential component of providing safe and reliable service for the company’s approximately 560,000 customers through the winter and beyond.

“We stay committed to providing our customers with safe, reliable and affordable energy service year-round and take the steps necessary to help prevent those outages that can be prevented,” said Doug Mokoid, Atlantic City Electric region president. “Through our proactive preparation to strengthen and secure the local energy grid this winter, we are taking the necessary steps to help ensure the safety of our communities, employees and contractors. Our team of lineworkers, engineers and others have worked hard throughout the pandemic and recent weather events to help strengthen our system and prepare for whatever we may face this winter season.”