Atlantic City Electric says residents, businesses and contractors must call 811 before digging

MAYS LANDING — April is National Safe Digging Month, and Atlantic City Electric is joining New Jersey One Call — the one-call notification center for New Jersey — to remind residents, businesses and contractors that safe digging must remain a priority to prevent damage to critical underground energy services and keep communities safe.

Anyone planning to take on a spring DIY project that involves digging must call 811 at least three business days before beginning to learn the approximate location of underground utility equipment. Beyond fines and costs for repairing damage to underground utility lines, taking the right steps before digging will help avoid accidental damage to underground lines that could disrupt services to surrounding neighbors, but more importantly prevent potential injury from striking an underground electric, natural gas or other utility line.

Despite damage prevention laws that have been in place for decades, recent statistics indicate that one out of every three incidents are caused by someone who did not contact 811 before digging. A recent survey also states 45 percent of homeowners who are planning digging projects, do not plan to call 811 beforehand, putting themselves and their communities at risk.