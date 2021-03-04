Atlantic City Electric says customers needing assistance should act now while funds are available

MAYS LANDING — With millions of dollars in assistance funding available for customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bill, Atlantic City Electric says customers need to act now to secure these essential funds while they last.

Atlantic City Electric understands the ongoing challenges customers are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is committed to helping every customer meet their energy needs.

Atlantic City Electric works closely with its community partners to connect customers with grants and programs like LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP provides grants in varying amounts based on a household's income size, type of fuel, and type of dwelling, with no pay back required. Customers who may have never qualified for energy assistance may now qualify based on their current financial situation. Customers could qualify for more than $1,000 in assistance, just through LIHEAP alone.

Customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance through the Department of Community Affairs website, by contacting their local LIHEAP Agency, or by calling 800-510-3102.

Residents also can access the Department of Community Affairs self-screening tool to help determine what energy assistance benefits they may qualify for.