Atlantic City Electric says customers needing assistance should act now while funds are available

MAYS LANDING — With millions of dollars in assistance funding available for customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bill, Atlantic City Electric says customers need to act now to secure these essential funds while they last.
Atlantic City Electric understands the ongoing challenges customers are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is committed to helping every customer meet their energy needs.
Atlantic City Electric works closely with its community partners to connect customers with grants and programs like LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP provides grants in varying amounts based on a household's income size, type of fuel, and type of dwelling, with no pay back required. Customers who may have never qualified for energy assistance may now qualify based on their current financial situation. Customers could qualify for more than $1,000 in assistance, just through LIHEAP alone.
Customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance through the Department of Community Affairs website, by contacting their local LIHEAP Agency, or by calling 800-510-3102.
Residents also can access the Department of Community Affairs self-screening tool to help determine what energy assistance benefits they may qualify for.
Other programs supporting Atlantic City Electric customers include:
• The Universal Service Fund (USF) helps ensure energy bills are more affordable for eligible customers. Call 1-800-510-3102 or visitenergyassistance.nj.govfor information.
• New Jersey SHARES is a nonprofit corporation that provides assistance to income eligible customers. Visit njsharesgreen.org or call 1-866-657-4273.
• The Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric program provides relief on natural gas and electric bills for low-to moderate income customers experiencing a temporary financial crisis. Customers can call 732-982-8710 or visitnjpoweron.org.
• Lifeline is a utility assistance program that offers $225 to persons who meet certain income guidelines. Utility customers as well as tenants whose utility bills are included in their rent can call 1-800-792-9745 for details.
Last week, Atlantic City Electric employees participated virtually in LIHEAP Action Day, hosted by the National Energy and Utility Affordability Coalition. Employees advocated for policies that protect funding for the LIHEAP program by sharing stories with elected officials and policymakers that demonstrate the program's value to vulnerable households in southern New Jersey.
In addition to helping customers secure energy assistance, Atlantic City Electric offers expanded billing and payment options that include eliminating down payment/security deposit requirements, extending payment periods for balances and connecting more customers with energy assistance funds.
Atlantic City Electric continues to reach out to customers who have fallen behind on their payments, as well as customers who may be eligible for energy assistance, through phone calls, letters, emails, social media, targeted advertising, and more.
The most important step that customers who are past due on their Atlantic City Electric bill can take is to contact the company at 800-642-3780 or atlanticcityelectric.com/helpas soon as possible. Customers should never wait until they are in crisis to contact the company.
To further support customers and communities across South Jersey, Atlantic City Electric has provided more than $1.2 million in contributions of shareholder dollars to help those in need, including support to local emergency funds, small businesses and students impacted by the pandemic.
Atlantic City Electric encourages customers who have the financial ability to help support those in need by contributing to the Good Neighbor Energy Fund or the Gift of Energy program. Learn how at atlanticcityelectric.com/help.