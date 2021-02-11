Atlantic City Electric says customers experience most reliable service ever in 2020

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric customers across South Jersey experienced the lowest frequency of electric outages ever in 2020, a result of Atlantic City Electric’s ongoing efforts to modernize the local energy grid and support customers and communities through the pandemic. The frequency of power outages decreased from the previous low, set in 2017, by about 7 percent. Over the past ten years, energy system upgrades and new innovative technologies have reduced the frequency of electric outages by 53 percent for Atlantic City Electric customers and communities.

“We are committed to providing the best possible service for our customers,” said Tyler Anthony, senior vice president & COO of Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. “Achieving record reliability in 2020 is a testament to the ongoing hard work and dedication of our employees to meet this commitment during an especially challenging year when our customers needed us most. With more adults working from home and children learning virtually, we are focused on continuing to provide the reliable energy service they depend on and powering our communities through this pandemic.”