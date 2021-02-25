Atlantic City Electric receives green light for new electric vehicle programs

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric has received approval from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) to implement a suite of programs that will significantly expand clean electric transportation options in southern New Jersey and help make the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) more convenient and affordable. The company’s programs will help develop new public EV charging infrastructure in the region and support customers interested in clean transportation options with new rebates and incentives to help cover the cost of installing EV charging ports at homes and businesses.

“We are excited to offer new programs that will help expand clean electric transportation options for all communities in our service area, support New Jersey’s climate goals and help improve air quality in the region,” said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president. “We worked closely with all involved to reach an agreement that will rapidly grow South Jersey’s public charging network and support commercial and residential customers who want to skip the gas pump. As we continue to help position New Jersey as a leader in this rapidly growing industry, we look forward to exploring opportunities to support clean transportation options for larger trucks and buses, public transportation and our bigger industrial customers, like ports and distribution centers.”