Atlantic City Electric provides nearly $62,000 in customer support

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric, with the help of many of its generous customers, provided nearly $62,000 through the company’s Good Neighbor Energy Fund to support South Jersey customers in need. Bolstered by a surge in customer donations, the fund saw an 810 percent increase from 2019 as customers from across southern New Jersey supported their neighbors who were challenged in meeting their energy needs.

“I’m inspired by the level of support our customers have shown toward their fellow neighbors,” said Felecia Greer, vice president of Large Customer Strategic Solutions and Customer Advocacy for Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. “The Good Neighbor Energy Fund is one of our many resources to assist customers and their families during this challenging time. I encourage our customers in need of assistance to contact us now to learn more about available energy assistance programs and services. We want to keep our customers connected and we are here to help our communities power through the pandemic and its impacts.”