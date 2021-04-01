Atlantic City Electric provides nearly $62,000 in customer support

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric, with the help of many of its generous customers, provided nearly $62,000 through the company’s Good Neighbor Energy Fund to support South Jersey customers in need. Bolstered by a surge in customer donations, the fund saw an 810 percent increase from 2019 as customers from across southern New Jersey supported their neighbors who were challenged in meeting their energy needs.
“I’m inspired by the level of support our customers have shown toward their fellow neighbors,” said Felecia Greer, vice president of Large Customer Strategic Solutions and Customer Advocacy for Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. “The Good Neighbor Energy Fund is one of our many resources to assist customers and their families during this challenging time. I encourage our customers in need of assistance to contact us now to learn more about available energy assistance programs and services. We want to keep our customers connected and we are here to help our communities power through the pandemic and its impacts.”
Through the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, Atlantic City Electric works with New Jersey SHARES to offer energy assistance to customers with limited incomes. The fund consists of customer donations, made up of Atlantic City Electric customers paying $1 over their monthly energy bill or by making a donation directly to participating non-profit organizations. Customer contributions are matched, $1 for every $1 collected, by Atlantic City Electric—up to $20,000.
In addition to the support provided through the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, Atlantic City Electric has provided more than $1.2 million to local nonprofits and local relief funds, supporting families, individuals and small businesses that may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2020, Atlantic City Electric announced that it would provide $50,000 to support students attending Atlantic Cape Community College and Rowan College of South Jersey, to help support local students seeking careers in energy or related fields. The company also announced expanded support for local business recovery by providing $50,000 to relief funds supporting small businesses that are struggling due to the effects of the pandemic.
For more information, or to make a contribution to the New Jersey SHARES Good Neighbor Energy Fund for 2021, customers can visit atlanticcityelectric.com/GNEF.
Atlantic City Electric is committed to helping customers manage their energy needs and works as a proactive partner in raising awareness about the many important energy assistance opportunities available through the company. During the 2020 program year, Atlantic City Electric’s efforts helped nearly 31,000 customers secure more than $28.3 million in energy assistance. The most important step that residential customers who are past due on their Atlantic City Electric bill can take is to contact the company at 800-642-3780 or atlanticcityelectric.com/help as soon as possible. Customers should never wait until they are in crisis to contact Atlantic City Electric.
Readers are encouraged to visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric’s online news room. For more information about Atlantic City Electric, visit atlanticcityelectric.com. Follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/atlanticcityelectric and on Twitter at twitter.com/acelecconnect. Our mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/mobileapp.