Atlantic City Electric provides $100,000 to NJ SHARES to support energy assistance for customers

“In these uncertain, unstable times, it is critically important that individuals and families experiencing financial difficulties throughout New Jersey have the appropriate resources to turn to for relief,” said Cheryl B. Stowell, CEO, New Jersey SHARES, Inc. “Given our mission of helping moderate income households address their energy insecurity during times of emergency or crisis, these important and generous funds from Atlantic City Electric will be dedicated to assisting Atlantic City Electric customers in need. New Jersey SHARES wishes to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Atlantic City Electric, the PHI Foundation and to their generous donors who have made these critical funds available. These important dollars make it possible for us to offer hope and deliver help to Atlantic City Electric customers during these unprecedented times and beyond.”