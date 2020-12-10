Atlantic City Electric prepares energy grid for winter

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is completing essential work to prepare the local energy grid to meet customer demand and keep homes and businesses warm and powered this winter. Employees are completing maintenance and inspections, as well as upgrades and critical repairs to prepare for winter weather. This work is an essential component of providing safe and reliable service for the company’s approximately 560,000 customers through the winter.

“As our customers spend more time at home during the pandemic, reliable energy service is going to be more important than ever this winter,” said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president. “Our team of dedicated lineworkers, engineers and others have worked hard to strengthen our system and prepare for severe winter weather. Our preparation efforts are essential to not only providing the reliable service our customers have come to expect, but also ensuring we are ready to respond safely and quickly when customers need us most.”