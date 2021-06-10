Atlantic City Electric prepared for summer storm season

Throughout the year, as many families worked from home and learned virtually, Atlantic City Electric continued to perform essential work to prepare the local energy grid to meet increased demand during the warmer months and keep homes and businesses powered all summer long.
Atlantic City Electric employees are routinely completing maintenance and inspections, as well as upgrades and critical repairs, to prepare for severe weather, including an active hurricane season. This work is essential to providing safe and reliable service for the company’s 560,000 customers in southern New Jersey.
“Our dedicated employees have been performing critical work throughout this pandemic to help us deliver safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy service to our valued customers,” said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president. “As communities across South Jersey begin to lift their COVID-19 restrictions, we remain committed to delivering dependable and reliable service all summer long and beyond. We encourage our customers to utilize the many tools and resources we offer to prepare for summer storms and hurricanes, as well as tips and information to save money and energy during the warmer months.”
Atlantic City Electric’s work to prepare for the summer storm season is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to modernize the local energy grid and enhance reliability for customers.
Customers across South Jersey are continuing to experience improvements in the reliability of their energy service. Just last year, Atlantic City Electric customers experienced the lowest frequency of electric outages ever – a 7% decrease since the previous low set in 2017. Customers experienced less than one outage, on average, over the course of the year, and when service was interrupted, crews were able to safely restore service in an average of just 83 minutes.
The work Atlantic City Electric is continuing to perform is essential to fortify the local energy grid against severe weather and to help prevent those outages that can be prevented. In addition to these efforts, Atlantic City Electric completes hundreds of tasks to prepare for the summer season, including system work, testing and drills. As part of the Exelon family of companies, Atlantic City Electric also can call on resources from sister companies in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland and Pennsylvania to assist the company when needed to restore power even faster after major storms.
Just as Atlantic City Electric prepares for summer weather and severe storms, the company encourages our customers to be ready as well. Here are some tips:
• Assemble an emergency storm kit. Include a battery-powered radio, a flashlight, a first-aid kit, a battery-powered or windup clock, extra batteries, medications, a multi-purpose tool, cell phones with chargers, and a list of important/emergency phone numbers.
• Have a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, non-perishable foods available.
• Keep a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home.
• Identify an alternate location for you and/or your family in case of an extended outage.
• Review the manufacturer's instructions for safe operations of your generator. Do not connect a generator directly to your home's wiring. Never use a generator in any enclosed area.
• Download Atlantic City Electric’s mobile app at atlanticcityelectric.com/mobileapp.
Being prepared is a responsibility everyone should take seriously. If a severe storm hits, monitor local weather reports regularly and follow the advice of local emergency management officials. Immediately report a downed wire or service issue by calling 800-833-7476, visiting atlanticcityelectric.com, or through the company's enhanced mobile app. Customers can also report an outage by texting "Out" to 20661. Customers must first text "ADD OUTAGE" to 20661 to sign up for this service. If an outage does occur, the company's interactive online outage map and its mobile app provide estimates of how quickly power is expected to be restored. More tips, resources and safety information are available at atlanticcityelectric.com/storm.
As temperatures climb, energy use typically climbs too. Atlantic City Electric provides helpful tips and information to help customers save money and energy all summer. More tips and information available at atlanticcityelectric.com/saveenergy.