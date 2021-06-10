Atlantic City Electric prepared for summer storm season

Customers across South Jersey are continuing to experience improvements in the reliability of their energy service. Just last year, Atlantic City Electric customers experienced the lowest frequency of electric outages ever – a 7% decrease since the previous low set in 2017. Customers experienced less than one outage, on average, over the course of the year, and when service was interrupted, crews were able to safely restore service in an average of just 83 minutes.

The work Atlantic City Electric is continuing to perform is essential to fortify the local energy grid against severe weather and to help prevent those outages that can be prevented. In addition to these efforts, Atlantic City Electric completes hundreds of tasks to prepare for the summer season, including system work, testing and drills. As part of the Exelon family of companies, Atlantic City Electric also can call on resources from sister companies in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland and Pennsylvania to assist the company when needed to restore power even faster after major storms.

Just as Atlantic City Electric prepares for summer weather and severe storms, the company encourages our customers to be ready as well. Here are some tips: