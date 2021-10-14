Atlantic City Electric offers tips for Energy Awareness Month

MAYS LANDING – October is Energy Awareness Month, and Atlantic City Electric is encouraging customers to take energy efficient steps in support of the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2021 theme, “Leading by Example.” By taking just a few easy energy efficient steps, customers will decrease their energy bill and their energy use and have a positive impact on the environment.
In addition to recognizing October as Energy Awareness Month, proclamations to celebrate Energy Efficiency Day on October 6 were signed in several area counties to declare the day this year. With the increased focus on the important impacts energy efficiency has in achieving regional clean energy and climate goals, Atlantic City Electric is calling on customers to take action, lead by example, and implement steps that can help reduce the amount of energy it takes to power their daily lives. Customers in South Jersey who are homeowners or renters on any budget can take advantage of Atlantic City Electric’s programs that help them save energy and money during Energy Awareness Month and all year long.
The first step in being energy aware is understanding how and when you use energy. Customers are encouraged to sign up for My Account online to review energy usage, receive details on how much energy they have saved and how their savings compare to others, and receive tips on how to reduce energy use based on energy usage patterns.
Residential and business customers can participate in Energy Efficiency programs, which include Quick Home Energy Check-ups, an array of incentives for energy efficiency upgrades, rebates on energy-efficient products, and a variety of other offerings to help use less energy and save money.
The Quick Home Energy Check-up program provides no-cost evaluation of a home’s heating and cooling systems, windows, and doors and teaches the customer how their home uses energy and how to reduce it.
Additional tips anyone can use to save energy include:
Unplug unused electrical devices when you leave a room. Chargers use energy when left plugged in after your device is fully charged
Weatherize your home. Apply weather stripping or caulking around doors and windows to help keep heat or cool air from your system inside your home
Maintain home heating and cooling equipment. Get your heating and cooling equipment tuned up periodically by a professional service representative
Check your thermostat. Set your thermostat a few degrees lower in the winter, and higher in the summer, if health permits
Check for air leaks. Check the ductwork for air leaks about once a year if you have a forced-air heating system. To do this, feel around the duct joints for escaping air when the fan is on. Relatively small leaks can be easily repaired by covering holes or cracks with duct tape. More stubborn problems may require caulking as well as taping
Dust or vacuum radiators. Dust and grime impede the flow of heat; keeping them clean helps radiators maintain their efficiency
Install storm windows. Combination screen and storm windows are the most convenient because they can be opened easily when there’s no need to run heating or cooling equipment
Adjust your blinds. Raise your blinds in the winter to let warm sunlight into your home, and lower the blinds in the summer to keep cool air inside
To learn more about all of Atlantic City Electric’s programs to help you save energy and money, visit: atlanticcityelectric.com/SaveEnergy.
Readers are encouraged to visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric’s online newsroom. For more information about Atlantic City Electric, visit atlanticcityelectric.com. Follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/atlanticcityelectric and on Twitter at twitter.com/acelecconnect. Our mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/mobileapp.