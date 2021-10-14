Atlantic City Electric offers tips for Energy Awareness Month

MAYS LANDING – October is Energy Awareness Month, and Atlantic City Electric is encouraging customers to take energy efficient steps in support of the U.S. Department of Energy’s 2021 theme, “Leading by Example.” By taking just a few easy energy efficient steps, customers will decrease their energy bill and their energy use and have a positive impact on the environment.

In addition to recognizing October as Energy Awareness Month, proclamations to celebrate Energy Efficiency Day on October 6 were signed in several area counties to declare the day this year. With the increased focus on the important impacts energy efficiency has in achieving regional clean energy and climate goals, Atlantic City Electric is calling on customers to take action, lead by example, and implement steps that can help reduce the amount of energy it takes to power their daily lives. Customers in South Jersey who are homeowners or renters on any budget can take advantage of Atlantic City Electric’s programs that help them save energy and money during Energy Awareness Month and all year long.