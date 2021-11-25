Atlantic City Electric joins Utilities United Against Scams to promote National Scam Awareness Day

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric joins Utilities United Against Scams and more than 100 U.S. and Canadian energy companies to recognize the start of Utility Scam Awareness Week, reminding customers to be on the lookout for imposters using energy-related scams to steal money and personal information.
Scams occur throughout the year, but the company generally sees an increase in scam reports during the holiday season. Scammers take advantage of their victim’s stress and higher than usual activity levels that come with the holiday season, to trick customers into providing their personal or financial information and making false payments under the pretense of keeping their service active. Scammers are also attempting to take advantage of the economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic to pressure families and businesses who may be struggling with past-due balances.
“Customer safety and well-being has been and will always be a top priority,” said Morlon Bell-Izzard, senior vice president of Customer Operations and Chief Customer Officer for Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. “As we combat scammers’ illegal attempts to defraud and steal from our customers, these scammers’ efforts continue to evolve. This is why it’s so important that we continue to promote the regular practices of our customer contact teams and field employees, while making available important resources for customers to protect themselves year-round. Utility Scam Awareness Week serves as a great opportunity to shine a national spotlight on these illegal activities and highlight ways customers can protect themselves and fight back against fraudulent activity this holiday season.”
Common schemes involve scammers’ use of technology to replicate a company’s phone number through caller ID— also known as “spoofing”— threatening to turn off a customer’s service unless they make a direct payment with a prepaid cash card. Some scams involve imposters posing as Atlantic City Electric employees to gain entry into a customer’s home to steal belongings, with other activities involving scammers sending emails to businesses, requesting that they send Atlantic City Electric payments to bogus pay sites. So far in 2021, Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric, customers have reported losing more than $180,000 to scammers and imposters.
Here are some tips to help identify scams:1. Atlantic City Electric will never come to a customer’s home or business to:
Demand a payment.
Ask for immediate payment with a prepaid cash card or cryptocurrency.
Ask for their Atlantic City Electric account number or other personal information, such as a driver’s license number.
2. Atlantic City Electric will never call a customer to:
Ask for their account number.
Ask for personal information, such as their Social Security number or bank information.
Ask them to make a direct payment with a prepaid cash card.
3. To identify an actual Atlantic City Electric employee, remember:
All Atlantic City Electric field employees wear a uniform with the Atlantic City Electric logo, including shirt and safety vest.
Atlantic City Electric employees visibly display a company ID badge with the Atlantic City Electric logo and employee’s name.
If a customer ever questions the legitimacy of the call, hang up and call Atlantic City Electric at 800-642-3780. Any customer who believes they have been a target of a scam is urged to contact their local police and call Atlantic City Electric immediately to report the situation.
Tips for commercial customersCommercial customers are also advised to protect themselves from potential scam attempts. These offenders impersonate Atlantic City Electric and other trusted organizations through email or other forms of communications to deceive businesses into providing financial information or making an urgent payment.
To help protect their business from scams, employees at local businesses should:
Carefully review emails originating from outside your organization’s network.
Check the name of the sender and business and make sure it matches the name and business in the email address. Look for typos or slight image alterations within the email.
To learn more about preventing scams, customers can visit us online at atlanticcityelectric.com for more tips and resources.
Bill-payment assistance to help customersResidential customers who are past due on their Atlantic City Electric bill should contact the company as soon as possible. Customers should never wait until they are in crisis to contact Atlantic City Electric —the time is now. To learn more about assistance options customers can call 800-642-3780 or visit atlanticcityelectric.com/Help for additional information.
