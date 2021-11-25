Atlantic City Electric joins Utilities United Against Scams to promote National Scam Awareness Day

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric joins Utilities United Against Scams and more than 100 U.S. and Canadian energy companies to recognize the start of Utility Scam Awareness Week, reminding customers to be on the lookout for imposters using energy-related scams to steal money and personal information.

Scams occur throughout the year, but the company generally sees an increase in scam reports during the holiday season. Scammers take advantage of their victim’s stress and higher than usual activity levels that come with the holiday season, to trick customers into providing their personal or financial information and making false payments under the pretense of keeping their service active. Scammers are also attempting to take advantage of the economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic to pressure families and businesses who may be struggling with past-due balances.