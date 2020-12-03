Atlantic City Electric donates smoke alarms to Atlantic and Cape May counties

Atlantic City Electric is donating 2,800 smoke alarms, 350 to each of the eight counties it serves, to local communities through its partners at the southern New Jersey Fire Marshal’s Offices.

This is the 21st year Atlantic City Electric has donated these devices as part of its efforts to join local emergency services personnel to help keep its customers and communities safe.

Since 2000, Atlantic City Electric has worked with local emergency service providers to donate more than 41,000 smoke alarms to communities across southern New Jersey. Atlantic City Electric maintains a close partnership with local fire departments and other first responders, who work alongside Atlantic City Electric employees during storms and other emergencies.