Atlantic City Electric completes major transmission line upgrades across Great Egg Harbor Bay

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric has completed construction on a major transmission line upgrade project to enhance energy service for thousands of its customers in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

The project involved rebuilding and modernizing 1.3 miles of parallel transmission lines spanning Great Egg Harbor Bay. The transmission lines connect Cape May and Atlantic counties and play a key role in delivering energy across the region.

“It’s important we continue to strengthen and modernize critical energy infrastructure throughout South Jersey to enhance reliability for our customers,” said Dan Loveland, Atlantic City Electric director of project management. “This is the only transmission line in our service area with structures in a large body of water, and I’m proud of how our team worked together to tackle this challenge, using innovative approaches to complete the upgrades efficiently and minimize any potential impacts to the bay and nearby communities.”