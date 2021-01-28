Atlantic City as a climate change study hub: Advocacy

Earlier this month, South Jersey lost one of its most ardent local climate study advocates. Dr. David Dichter was an ambitious, zealous, retired geologist with an innovative idea for climate action: turning Atlantic City into an international center for climate change and resilience studies.
Historically known as the World’s Famous Playground, Atlantic City has seen a decline in tourism over many years, due to economic conditions and an over-reliance on casino gaming. For Dr. Dichter, the solution was obvious; attract new visitors on a year-round basis and help solve the global climate crisis, all while preserving his hometown’s roots as an entertainment resort. Atlantic City could take advantage of its location, facilities and ecotourism attractions to host large plenary sessions and technical meetings for scientists, academics, governmental officials, non-profit organizations and concerned citizens to study climate change and collaborate on solutions.
Dr. Dichter’s proposal included several practical reasons for this new professional direction: Atlantic City’s coastal location provides visitors with an opportunity to discuss, firsthand, the implications of climate change affecting people all over the world, such as sea level rise and coastal flooding. Compared to other U.S. cities such as New York City, Atlantic City is less expensive and less crowded, with easy access to road, rail and air transport facilities, along with a bevy of first-class restaurants and hotels. Additionally, the close proximity of experts at Stockton University’s Coastal Research Center, Rowan University’s Environmental Engineering Program, Princeton University’s Global Climate Center, and Rutgers University’s Climate Institute and the Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve (JCNERR), and more, would provide opportunities for sharing skills and findings with those attending environmental conferences.
Over the past several years, Dr. Dichter lobbied local stakeholders for support; gaining endorsements from the New Jersey State Senate, Atlantic City’s Planning Department and City Council, Meet AC, and the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners.
Dr. Dichter’s vision inspired Atlantic City’s first climate-themed conference in January of 2019, hosted by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), South Jersey chapter. The event, themed “Gambling with Climate Risk: Bipartisan Challenges and Opportunities” was held at the Claridge Hotel and attracted over 200 attendees from the Mid-Atlantic region. For some, this event was their first chance to visit the World’s Famous Playground and many expressed a desire to return with their families. There is something about being on the coast that makes the urgency of climate action feel very real. Adding to that urgency is the fact that the land of our South Jersey coastal area is subsiding, or sinking, due to weight shifting of land, still going on since the last Ice Age. This increases the effect of flooding on our area.
Despite the many pressing challenges we face as a community and as a nation, we cannot put climate action on the backburner. In 2017, Atlantic City was one of three U.S. cities that experienced the most record flooding from high tides, according to NOAA. Climate Central has reported that affordable housing in Atlantic City is among the most vulnerable to flooding and rising sea levels, ranking #2 in the U.S. With 40% of its residents living below the poverty line, the City must take a leadership role in flooding mitigation and adaptation, before it is too late.
Dr. Dichter gifted South Jersey with a powerful vision of what the future can hold. Notwithstanding his remarkable progress, there is still much work to be done. Current limits on social gatherings have put the initiative on hold. However, vaccine distribution offers a glimmer of hope for a “return to normal” later this year. Many climate activists are also hopeful that 2021 will be the year for climate action. Increased national attention on climate change may be what the City needs to get the ball rolling.