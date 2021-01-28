Atlantic City as a climate change study hub: Advocacy

Dr. Dichter’s vision inspired Atlantic City’s first climate-themed conference in January of 2019, hosted by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), South Jersey chapter. The event, themed “Gambling with Climate Risk: Bipartisan Challenges and Opportunities” was held at the Claridge Hotel and attracted over 200 attendees from the Mid-Atlantic region. For some, this event was their first chance to visit the World’s Famous Playground and many expressed a desire to return with their families. There is something about being on the coast that makes the urgency of climate action feel very real. Adding to that urgency is the fact that the land of our South Jersey coastal area is subsiding, or sinking, due to weight shifting of land, still going on since the last Ice Age. This increases the effect of flooding on our area.