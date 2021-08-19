Atlantic City and Chicken Bone Beach end the summer on right note with Jazz in the Park concerts at Brown’s Park

The City of Atlantic City and Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation Inc. will end the summer with Jazz in the Park concerts in August and September.

The Aug. 19 concert offers a hot night of Latin jazz with the Edgardo Cintron Band, led by percussionist and Grammy nominated recording artist Edgardo Cintron.

On Sept. 9, legendary saxophonist Tim Warfield and guest star Terrell Stafford will perform. Assistant professor and coordinator of the graduate program in Jazz Music at Temple University, Warfield has played with Dizzy Gillespie, Issaac Hayes, and Christian McBride, among other jazz greats.

Both events will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Brown’s Park on Bacharach Boulevard and are free and open to the public.

Organized by Chicken Bone Beach leadership and Atlantic City’s Third Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, the events mark the 2021 comeback of Atlantic City’s premier summer concert series. Chicken Bone Beach also hosted the city’s first Juneteenth celebration concert this June.