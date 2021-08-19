Atlantic City and Chicken Bone Beach end the summer on right note with Jazz in the Park concerts at Brown’s Park

The City of Atlantic City and Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation Inc. will end the summer with Jazz in the Park concerts in August and September.
The Aug. 19 concert offers a hot night of Latin jazz with the Edgardo Cintron Band, led by percussionist and Grammy nominated recording artist Edgardo Cintron.
On Sept. 9, legendary saxophonist Tim Warfield and guest star Terrell Stafford will perform. Assistant professor and coordinator of the graduate program in Jazz Music at Temple University, Warfield has played with Dizzy Gillespie, Issaac Hayes, and Christian McBride, among other jazz greats.
Both events will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Brown’s Park on Bacharach Boulevard and are free and open to the public.
Organized by Chicken Bone Beach leadership and Atlantic City’s Third Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, the events mark the 2021 comeback of Atlantic City’s premier summer concert series. Chicken Bone Beach also hosted the city’s first Juneteenth celebration concert this June.
With support from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) and from sponsors Comcast, the Atlantic City Community Fund, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and the City of Atlantic City (CDBG), this series brings the community together through music. With thanks to Atlantic City, CRDA, and other sponsors, Chicken Bone Beach CEO, Henrietta Shelton notes that the organization is “excited to bring such talented and decorated artists to the local community.”
“Jazz is an art form that speaks to people of all ages from all walks of life. We want everyone to enjoy it and are excited to host events that promote unity and bring people together,” noted Shelton.
Chicken Bone Beach’s mission is to create pride in the city’s Black heritage and promote family values and unity in Atlantic County. It seeks to educate local youth, community members, and tourists about the original American art form — jazz — and to celebrate the rich and dynamic African American history during the era of when Black and Brown residents could only use a single beach at Missouri in Atlantic City, and residents began to refer to it by the nickname “Chicken Bone Beach.”
“Our goal is to continue to provide opportunities for youth and great music to the people of Atlantic City and the surrounding area,” says Chicken Bone Beach Program Director, Maurice Hayman. “These events are free to everyone and have been created to generate awareness of and support for youth programs and other services offered through the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation, Inc.”
Dates:
Aug. 19 (rain date: Aug. 20): Edgardo Cintron Band
Sept. 9 (rain date: Sept. 10): Tim Warfield, with guest star Terrell Stafford
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.