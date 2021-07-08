Atlantic Christian School to host simulcast of Promise Keepers Men’s Conference on July 16-17

Friendship Bible Church Pastor John Quinn of Friendship Bible Church noted that the past year has been isolating for millions of men and that the brokenness in our culture has left many men confused about what godly manhood looks like.

“For any men who have been struggling with isolation, confusion, and a lost sense of purpose, this 2021 Men’s Conference will be a place of community, clarity, and restoration,” Pastor Quinn said. “We look forward to connecting with men from across our community to build relationships and brotherhood in Christ.”

According to Pastor Quinn, Promise Keepers challenges men to focus on seven promises: to honor Christ through worship, prayer, and obedience in the power of the Holy Spirit; to purse vital relationships with other men to strengthen the brothers as they seek to keep promises in their lives; to practice spiritual, moral, ethical, and sexual purity; to build strong marriages and families through love, protection, and Biblical values; to serve others with integrity and pray for the leadership of their churches and our nation; to reach beyond racial and denominational barriers to build Biblical unity; and to reach the world with the Great Commission.