Atlantic Christian School selling restaurant soup coupon cards as benefit fundraiser

Sana & Sadia’s Café

Velo Café

La Cucina Ristorante

Stir It Up

Windjammer Diner

“The Bowls of Hope is now in its eighth year and due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic we decided to offer a different version of the fundraiser that would show support for our local restaurants and help raise funds for our school and the Community Food Bank,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen. “It’s all about giving back to our local businesses and helping feed the hungry here in southern New Jersey.”

“We invite our friends and supporters in the community to purchase at least one Super Soup Restaurant Coupon Card and help make this benefit fundraiser a success,” Oblen said.

ACS is also grateful for the support from eight Bowls of Hope Sponsors: American Church Group of NJ; B.F. Mazzeo Fruits and Produce; Daniel Rallo at Keller Williams Realty; Edward Jones Investments, Jason Kiefer, Financial Advisor; Klingert Chiropractic Wellness Center; Olympic Physical Therapy; SERVPRO of Egg Harbor/Ventnor City; and Wire Wiz Electrician Services.

The school’s Student Council is also conducting a Bowls of Hope Food Drive throughout February to collect cans of soup and other non-perishables for the Food Bank.