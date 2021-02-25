Atlantic Christian School selling restaurant soup coupon cards as benefit fundraiser

Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township has kicked off its popular winter Bowls of Hope Soup Fundraiser and the proceeds will benefit the school and the Community FoodBank of NJ, Southern Branch.
This year’s Bowls of Hope will not be an in-person Soup Cook-Off in the school’s gym due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the school is selling a “Super Soup Restaurant Coupon Card” that can be purchased for $20 and used to receive a free soup at 15 participating local South Jersey restaurants. The Coupon Cards can be used until May 31.
The Super Soup Restaurant Coupon Card can be purchased online at ACSEHT.org/BOHCARD.
The 15 participating restaurants offering free soup on the Coupon Card are:
Barrels
Linwood Country Club
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Bahay Kubo
Maurizio’s Express EHT
The Spot
Gaspare’s Italian Bistro
Ocean City Café
Towne & Country Café
Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar
Sana & Sadia’s Café
Velo Café
La Cucina Ristorante
Stir It Up
Windjammer Diner
“The Bowls of Hope is now in its eighth year and due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic we decided to offer a different version of the fundraiser that would show support for our local restaurants and help raise funds for our school and the Community Food Bank,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen. “It’s all about giving back to our local businesses and helping feed the hungry here in southern New Jersey.”
“We invite our friends and supporters in the community to purchase at least one Super Soup Restaurant Coupon Card and help make this benefit fundraiser a success,” Oblen said.
ACS is also grateful for the support from eight Bowls of Hope Sponsors: American Church Group of NJ; B.F. Mazzeo Fruits and Produce; Daniel Rallo at Keller Williams Realty; Edward Jones Investments, Jason Kiefer, Financial Advisor; Klingert Chiropractic Wellness Center; Olympic Physical Therapy; SERVPRO of Egg Harbor/Ventnor City; and Wire Wiz Electrician Services.
The school’s Student Council is also conducting a Bowls of Hope Food Drive throughout February to collect cans of soup and other non-perishables for the Food Bank.