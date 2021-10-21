Atlantic Cape presents three free Halloween events for the community

Atlantic Cape Community College’s Office of Community Outreach will present a trio of free Halloween events open to the public.

The ghoulish fun begins Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, with a Drive-in Movie Night featuring “A Quiet Place Part II,” presented in partnership with the Atlantic Cape Office of Student Engagement and Rutgers. The film begins at 5:30 p.m. and parking will be located in Lot #3. Cars may start arriving at 4:30 p.m.

While the event is free, attendees are encouraged to make donation of a non-perishable food item for the Atlantic Cape Food Pantry and will be entered to win a Buccaneer Pride swag bag.

Let the spooky spirit continue through the weekend with two Trunk or Treat events at the Cape May County and Atlantic City campuses.

The drive-thru Trunk or Treat will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at the Cape May County campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, and Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Worthington Atlantic City campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd.

Businesses or organizations interested in participating at the Trunk or Treat can contact Victor Moreno at vmoreno@atlantic.edu.

Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers will be on site to provide COVID-19 education and vaccination information at all three events.