Atlantic Cape presents drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic Cape Community College will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Worthington Atlantic City campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd.

The drive-thru clinic, a first for the Atlantic City area, is co-sponsored by Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers and the city of Atlantic City.

Participants who receive a vaccine will also receive a free Johnson’s Popcorn for adults or all-day wristband to Steel Pier for children, while supplies last.

Insurance is not required to participate. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available.

Steel Pier vouchers can be redeemed at Steel Pier’s Guest Services after the complex reopens Easter weekend. Vouchers do not include access to Slingshot, The Wheel, or Helicopter Rides.

Funding is provided by the Federal Government’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

For more information, visit atlantic.edu/acvaxclinic.