Atlantic-Cape May hub to host Our Water conference

Water is our most valuable resource and is absolutely vital to life, but how much do you know about the water in your community? Where does it come from? Is it safe? Will there be enough water for future generations? Where does the wastewater go? How is it treated and what happens to it after it goes down the drain or flushed down the toilet?

And then there are flooding and recreational water-related concerns. Are the oceans, bays, rivers and streams healthy? And how do we ensure that our water remains secure in quality and quantity.

To help the community have a better understanding of our water resource, the Atlantic Cape May County Sustainable Jersey Regional Hub and local AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassadors are hosting the Our Water Conference, a two-part online event that will discuss some of the various aspects of water usage in the community.