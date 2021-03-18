 Skip to main content
Atlantic-Cape May hub to host Our Water conference
A glass of water reflects the bay and the wetlands. Both are essential to our health and needs.

 Steve Jasiecki / For The Current

Water is our most valuable resource and is absolutely vital to life, but how much do you know about the water in your community? Where does it come from? Is it safe? Will there be enough water for future generations? Where does the wastewater go? How is it treated and what happens to it after it goes down the drain or flushed down the toilet?

And then there are flooding and recreational water-related concerns. Are the oceans, bays, rivers and streams healthy? And how do we ensure that our water remains secure in quality and quantity.

To help the community have a better understanding of our water resource, the Atlantic Cape May County Sustainable Jersey Regional Hub and local AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassadors are hosting the Our Water Conference, a two-part online event that will discuss some of the various aspects of water usage in the community.

Timed to coincide with World Water Day, March 22, the Our Water event is designed to help educate the community by explaining where our water comes from, where it goes and how we can take better care of this resource. Other aspects to be addressed are storm water related issues and the quality of the waterways. The presentation will take place on Monday and Tuesday, March 22 and 23, one hour each day. Local experts will present a series of lightening round topics. The presentation is free but registration is required to participate in the program. You can register here: http://bit.ly/OurWaterACMHub.

Schedule of topics for the Our Water Conference:

How to be a Good Water Citizen — 6-7 p.m Monday, March 22

Do you know where our water comes from? Learn more about our water and simple steps you can take at home to save water and money. As a bonus, these actions also benefit the environment.

Here’s what you will learn:

• Where Your Water Comes From — Mark Demitroff, Pinelands Geographer

• Use Less Water & Save More — Loretta Pregartner, AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassador

• Rain Barrels – Bill Stuempfig, South Jersey Surfrider Foundation

• Native Landscaping — Steve Fiedler, Southeastern Chapter, NJ Native Plant Society

Diving Deeper into Water Conservation — Noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23

You know how to save water and you’re ready to learn more. This panel will share some great information about water treatment, tackling pollution, stormwater, water quality and more.

Learn from the experts:

• How Your Wastewater Is Treated — Joseph Pantalone, ACUA and Joshua Palombo, CMCMUA

• Your Storm Drains & You — Dylan O’Brien, AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassador

• Water Quality in Local Waterways — Fred Akers, Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association

For more information, see atlanticcapemayregionalhub.wordpress.com

Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.

