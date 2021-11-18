Atlantic Cape hosting several Thanksgiving events

Atlantic Cape Community College announces the following Thanksgiving-related events for the community.

On Friday, Nov. 19 the Atlantic Cape Community College Outreach Program and Angels in Motion will host a Thanksgiving Luncheon at Center City Park in Atlantic City, where they will distribute lunch, blessing bags, COVID-19 vaccines and other resources. This event is free and open to the public.

On Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Worthington Atlantic City campus, the college and The Fellowship of Churches have partnered for a turkey distribution event at noon.

