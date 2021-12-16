 Skip to main content
Atlantic Cape Community College now collecting toys, will host community holiday event in Atlantic City Dec. 18
ATLANTIC CITY — Collections are underway for Atlantic Cape Community College’s Toy Drive for Hope, collecting new and unwrapped toys for children ages two to 12 years old, to be distributed at an upcoming community holiday event.

The toys will be collected until Dec. 10, then delivered by Santa Claus at the college’s Hope for the Holidays event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 in Brown’s Park in Atlantic City.

Hope for the Holidays will feature free activities and giveaways including holiday toys and crafts, pictures with Santa, food and beverages, hats and gloves for teens and adults, community resources and information, and a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic provided by Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers.

Partial funding for this event is provided by the federal government’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

This event is presented in partnership with Angels in Motion, the Matthew Bee Memorial Fund, and Atlantic County Hope One, and Midtown in Motion.

Find toy-drive drop-off boxes at any of the follow locations:

Grace and Glory Yoga Studio — Galloway Township

Water Dog Smoke House — Ventnor

VFW 3029 — Egg Harbor Township

Mending Minds, Healing Hearts -Linwood

Local Studio Workout — Ocean City

Knit Wit — Margate

Cheese Board — Linwood

Prime Baseball Academy — Egg Harbor Township

Berkshire Hathaway Home Service — Ocean City

Dua Hair Studio — Linwood

Inked Society I3 Shop — Pleasantville

Gas Up Barber Shop — Somers Point

Mending Minds, Healing Hearts — Linwood

Hot Bagels & More (both locations) — Margate

Spring Oak Program Of Atlantic City — 101 Boardwalk

For more information, visit Atlantic.edu/ToyDrive or contact Victor Moreno at vmoreno@atlantic.edu.

