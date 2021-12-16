Atlantic Cape Community College now collecting toys, will host community holiday event in Atlantic City Dec. 18

ATLANTIC CITY — Collections are underway for Atlantic Cape Community College’s Toy Drive for Hope, collecting new and unwrapped toys for children ages two to 12 years old, to be distributed at an upcoming community holiday event.

The toys will be collected until Dec. 10, then delivered by Santa Claus at the college’s Hope for the Holidays event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 in Brown’s Park in Atlantic City.

Hope for the Holidays will feature free activities and giveaways including holiday toys and crafts, pictures with Santa, food and beverages, hats and gloves for teens and adults, community resources and information, and a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic provided by Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers.

Partial funding for this event is provided by the federal government’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

This event is presented in partnership with Angels in Motion, the Matthew Bee Memorial Fund, and Atlantic County Hope One, and Midtown in Motion.

Find toy-drive drop-off boxes at any of the follow locations:

Grace and Glory Yoga Studio — Galloway Township