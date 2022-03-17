Atlantic Cape Art Gallery hosts 'Celebrate Atlantic Cape' show this spring

The Art Gallery at Atlantic Cape Community College will host its annual “Celebrate Atlantic Cape” art show March 21 through May 27, with an opening reception scheduled for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.

Celebrate Atlantic Cape showcases art work from faculty, staff, and members of the community who have participated in the college’s continuing education workshops.

Artists may drop off up to three 2-D or 3-D works through March 11 at the gallery. Be sure that the works are ready to hang on the walker system in the gallery. No sawtooth hangers or extremely heavy frames permitted.

The Atlantic Cape Art Gallery is located inside the William J. Spangler Library (D building) on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3p.m. Friday and Saturday. The gallery is closed on Sunday.

For more information or to submit works for review, send inquiries/submissions to kaikens@atlantic.edu with the subject line “Celebrate Atlantic Cape 2022.”