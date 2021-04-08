Are stocks too expensive?

A little more than year after the global pandemic started, we are experiencing a stock market that is well higher than where it was before the pandemic and yet we still haven’t fully recovered economically. It’s worth noting that it is not uncommon for the stock market and the overall economy to be disconnected for certain time periods. I think the economy, while doing much better, still has a long way to go before it makes back all of the declines of the past year. Again, it’s not uncommon for the market to recover faster than the economy. 2009 was a great example of this happening.

So how do we know if the market is overvalued or not? Traditionally, we looked to the overall Price/Earnings Ratio (P/E). The P/E ratio measures a company’s stock price relative to how much money it earns on a per share basis. This acts as a gauge for where a stock is currently trading compared to where it has historically traded based on prior earnings (historical or trailing). It can also be viewed as a future P/E. Over the last nearly 100 years, the median P/E for the stock market has been around 17. The P/E ratio has been as low as 6 times earnings in 1949 to as high as 120 times earnings in 2009. Currently, the S&P 500 has an overall P/E ratio of 36.6 times. This number is 2 times as high as normal.