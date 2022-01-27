 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Applications available for Farmer Recognition Award
Applications available for Farmer Recognition Award

DroptheBeetCodyParker.jpg

2020 winner Cody Parker, who owns and operates Drop The Beet Farms in Freehold.

 Jeff Wolfe, provided

TRENTON — New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher announced registration has begun for farmers wishing to participate in the Jersey Fresh Farm to School Farmer Recognition Award. The Recognition Award is an opportunity for farmers to highlight their Farm to School efforts and provide them with resources to help feature their Jersey Fresh produce in local school meals.

“New Jersey school students benefit greatly from consuming healthy local produce but also can learn a great deal from our farmers about how their food is grown,” said Fisher. “The Farmer Recognition Award is an opportunity to thank the farmers who are already involved in Farm to School activities and encourage more farmers to connect with schools.”

Farmers can register for the 2022 Jersey Fresh Farm to School Farmer Recognition Award Program at farmtoschool.nj.gov. The deadline to complete and submit the application is March 31.

Participating farms will receive an exclusive Jersey Fresh Farm to School promotional materials kit. One farm, selected out of the group of farms recognized, will be presented as the winner of the 2022 Farm to School Farmer Recognition Award during Jersey Fresh Farm to School Week, Sept. 26-30.

Farm to School provides hands-on, experiential learning opportunities to help students learn about local agriculture, how food grows and what it means to eat a healthy diet with fresh fruits and vegetables. To learn more, visit farmtoschool.nj.gov.

