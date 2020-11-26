Annual rivalries the things to watch this week — Marquee Matchups

This season’s meeting of the Thanksgiving Day rivalry features a pair of teams heading in different directions. Holy Spirit comes in after winning the championship pod of the West Jersey Football League. The Spartans have won three of the last four games with Atlantic City and will look to finish the abbreviated season and one of the state’s only unbeaten teams. Atlantic City, meanwhile, enters the game on a five-game losing streak. Despite Spirit’s recent success in the series, Atlantic City leads the all-time series 54-36-4. Spirit’s Patrick Smith has emerged as one of the top running backs in the state. Smith has 1,708 yards and 16 touchdowns and with a big game could realistically eclipse the 2,000 yard plateau despite playing only eight games this season. Spirit quarterback Trevor Cohen has 662 yards passing and seven touchdowns. Gavin Roman has 247 yards receiving and two touchdowns and combines with Elijah Steward (232 yards and three touchdowns) to give Cohen a solid duo of receiving targets. Jahmir Smith has seven sacks and A’Johnnie Rembert six to lead the defense. Atlantic City quarterback Eric Strecker has 1,144 yards and 13 touchdowns and will look to lead the Vikings to an upset win. Jaheem Frederick has 637 yards receiving with six touchdowns and Jayden Jones has 221 yards and five touchdowns.