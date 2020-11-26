Annual rivalries the things to watch this week — Marquee Matchups

Thanksgiving week will certainly have a different look this year but will still be one of the highlights of the high school football season. Thanksgiving week is traditionally when schools from neighboring towns and longtime rivals square off with bragging rights on the line. The crowds may be smaller this time around due to COVID-19 safety protocols but the action on the field will be just as intense as ever before. Here is a closer look at this week’s games:
Ocean City (6-1) at Pleasantville (4-3)
10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26
Ocean City and Pleasantville meet in one of the most storied rivalries in South Jersey and one of just two remaining Thanksgiving Day games in the area (along with Atlantic City and Holy Spirit). This will be the 103rd meeting between the schools, with Ocean City currently holding a 52-43-7 edge in the series. Ocean City is led offensively by Joe Repetti who has become one of the most dynamic players in South Jersey. Repetti has thrown for 782 yards and 10 touchdowns and also has 429 rushing yards with five touchdowns. Jake Schneider is Repetti’s favorite target and enters the game with 551 yards receiving with six touchdowns. Schneider also has four interceptions. Jake Inserra has 227 rushing yards with six touchdowns. Like Schneider, Inserra plays on both sides of the ball and leads the defense with 39 tackes. Michael Rhodes has four sacks. Pleasantville started slow this season but enters Thursday’s game on a three-game winning streak.
Atlantic City (1-5) at Holy Spirit (7-0)
10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26
This season’s meeting of the Thanksgiving Day rivalry features a pair of teams heading in different directions. Holy Spirit comes in after winning the championship pod of the West Jersey Football League. The Spartans have won three of the last four games with Atlantic City and will look to finish the abbreviated season and one of the state’s only unbeaten teams. Atlantic City, meanwhile, enters the game on a five-game losing streak. Despite Spirit’s recent success in the series, Atlantic City leads the all-time series 54-36-4. Spirit’s Patrick Smith has emerged as one of the top running backs in the state. Smith has 1,708 yards and 16 touchdowns and with a big game could realistically eclipse the 2,000 yard plateau despite playing only eight games this season. Spirit quarterback Trevor Cohen has 662 yards passing and seven touchdowns. Gavin Roman has 247 yards receiving and two touchdowns and combines with Elijah Steward (232 yards and three touchdowns) to give Cohen a solid duo of receiving targets. Jahmir Smith has seven sacks and A’Johnnie Rembert six to lead the defense. Atlantic City quarterback Eric Strecker has 1,144 yards and 13 touchdowns and will look to lead the Vikings to an upset win. Jaheem Frederick has 637 yards receiving with six touchdowns and Jayden Jones has 221 yards and five touchdowns.
Lower Cape May (4-3) at Middle Township (3-4) at Memorial Field
5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25
The 25th annual Anchor Bowl will take place Wednesday this season, with Middle currently holding a 15-9 edge in the series. After a slow start to the season, Lower Cape May has won back-to-back games and four of its last five. The Caper Tigers rely on a steady rushing attack led by quarterback Rob White and running back Marcus Hebron. White has run for 515 yards and five touchdowns to lead the way. White has also thrown for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Hebron has the ability to punish opposing tacklers and has 378 yards yards rushing and four touchdowns. Middle Township quarterback Brett Nabb has 555 yards and six touchdowns. Mike Zarfati has 183 receiving yards and a touchdown. Freshman Jermaine Jones has rushed for 230 yards and a touchdown.
Millville (3-4) at Vineland (2-3) at Gittone Stadium
10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28
This is one of the most storied high school football rivalries in the country. Saturday’s game will mark the 148th meeting between the schools. Vineland holds a 67-62-15 edge in the series. The Fighting Clan scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to come back for a 27-26 win last season. It was Vineland’s fourth straight win against Millville. The last time Vineland won four straight games in the series (1940-1943), Franklin Roosevelt was president. Vineland quarterback Caleb Gandy has thrown for 466 yards and eight touchdowns. Jonathan Toney has 158 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Anthony Arthur has run for 329 yards. Millville’s Nate Robbins has 613 passing yards and six touchdowns this season. LaQuint Allen has rushed for 229 yards and six touchdowns.
Lenape (5-1) at St. Augustine Prep (3-3)
6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25
The Prep will face off with Lenape on Thanksgiving Eve in a matchup of two of South Jersey’s top programs. The Hermits are led by running back Kanye Udoh. Udoh is one of the top backs in the state and enters the game with 599 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Prep quarterback Trey McLeer has thrown for 371 yards and four touchdowns. Angelo Vokolos leads a stout defense with 39 tackles. Brady Small has five sacks. Lenape finished second in the championship pod of the WJFL after a 21-7 loss to Holy Spirit on Nov. 20. The Hermits will need to contain Lenape quarterback Brady Long, who has thrown for 864 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
John O’Kane was a member of the sports staff at The Press of Atlantic City for 12 years. O’Kane was the recipient of the John Vogeding Memorial Award in 2019 for “excellence in journalism,” awarded to a member of the media for their contribution to the sport of wrestling.
