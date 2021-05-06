American Gas Association recognizes SJI Utilities for outstanding safety records

FOLSOM — SJI (NYSE: SJI) announces its natural gas utility companies, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas, have both been recognized for outstanding safety records.

The American Gas Association (AGA) awarded South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas with 2020 “Industry Leader Accident Prevention Awards.” This is the second straight year both utilities have won these awards.

The recognition reflects SJI’s core value of safety and its “Make Every Day a Safe Day” commitment, whereby employees receive comprehensive training to prevent operational and occupational incidents.

“At SJI, safety is a core value that we emphasize in every aspect of our company. We are proud of our safety performance and this recognition from the AGA,” said Craig Stewart, vice president of Safety, Quality and Environmental, SJI Utilities.

To qualify for an AGA Safety Achievement Award, a gas distribution utility must have zero employee fatalities, a DART (Days Away/Restricted of Transfer Rate) incident rate lower than the industry average for their segment of the industry and an OSHA-recordable incident rate lower than the industry average for their segment of the industry.