Absegami WR Jordan Marcucci commits to Division II Frostburg St.

Jordan Marcucci has been waiting a long time for the day he would finally be able to commit to play college football.
“My whole life,” he said.
That day came Feb. 3.
The Absegami High School senior wide receiver signed a National Letter of Intent to play Division II football at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland. Marcucci will attend Frostburg on a partial athletic/academic scholarship.
“It was pretty stressful trying to figure out where I was going to play — it’s one of the biggest decisions of your life,” Marcucci said. “Everything about Frostburg seemed right to me. I got the burden off my chest. Now I’m all set and ready to go, ready to get to work.”
Marcucci is known for his work ethic on the field and in the classroom.
“Jordan is an extremely hard worker,” Absegami coach Chris Sacco said. “When I took over last year back in February he was the first one in the weight room. He is committed to getting better on and off the field. Jordan is just really an all-around great kid, and I’m really happy for him he’s got this opportunity.”
Marcucci had a memorable senior season for the Braves and emerged as one of the most dynamic players in South Jersey.
Marucci was named a first-team Press all-star this season after catching 26 passes for 504 yards and an area-best eight touchdowns. He also led the area with four return touchdowns (two punt returns and two kickoff returns) and even played cornerback.
“I told him before the season, ‘you’re not coming off the field so you better come into the season in shape’ and he answered the bell in all three phases,” Sacco said. “It really helps to have a dynamic player like him where you feel like every time he touches the ball he has a chance to score.”
Marcucci was one of just nine area players named a 2020 New Jersey Mini Max High School Award winner by the Maxwell Club, awarded to 93 players around the state based on performance, academics and community service.
The Galloway Township native was also named to the Super 100 All-State team by the New Jersey Football Coaches Association.
Just as impressive as his football stats are Marcucci’s academic stats. He has a 4.0 grade point average. He plans on majoring in biochemistry in hopes of one day becoming a cardiologist.
Marcucci was a team captain this season for the Braves and did his best to lead by example.
“I try to be humble,” Marcucci said. “I don’t like to tell people I’m outworking them and all that but I love it. I go to the gym every day and then I go to the field two or three days a week to keep my footwork and speed. I love the grind.”
Frostburg competes in the Mountain East Conference and went 8-3 in 2019 in its first season at the Division II level after 41 years of being a Division III program. The Bobcats won the New Jersey Athletic Conference in 2018 before moving to Division II.
Frostburg’s fall season was postponed due to COVID-19 and the team will begin an abbreviated five-game spring season on March 11.
Marcucci can’t wait to begin his college career and has lofty goals for himself.
“I’m not done yet,” he said. “I still have more goals to accomplish. I’m excited. I think about it every day. I want to get there as soon as I can because I’m ready to get to work.”