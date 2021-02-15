Absegami WR Jordan Marcucci commits to Division II Frostburg St.

Marucci was named a first-team Press all-star this season after catching 26 passes for 504 yards and an area-best eight touchdowns. He also led the area with four return touchdowns (two punt returns and two kickoff returns) and even played cornerback.

“I told him before the season, ‘you’re not coming off the field so you better come into the season in shape’ and he answered the bell in all three phases,” Sacco said. “It really helps to have a dynamic player like him where you feel like every time he touches the ball he has a chance to score.”

Marcucci was one of just nine area players named a 2020 New Jersey Mini Max High School Award winner by the Maxwell Club, awarded to 93 players around the state based on performance, academics and community service.

The Galloway Township native was also named to the Super 100 All-State team by the New Jersey Football Coaches Association.

Just as impressive as his football stats are Marcucci’s academic stats. He has a 4.0 grade point average. He plans on majoring in biochemistry in hopes of one day becoming a cardiologist.

Marcucci was a team captain this season for the Braves and did his best to lead by example.