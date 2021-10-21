Abescon Lighthouse golf tournament Oct. 27

Absecon Lighthouse’s annual golf tournament will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Linwood Country Club. The nine-hole golf package is $99 per person and includes green fees and cart, wine tasting, silent auction and awards party BBQ. Hole Sponsors are available at $100. Not golfing? Join us for the Wine Tasting and Awards Party BBQ at 5:30 p.m. at the Fox Den. Awards dinner tickets are available for $40. Silent auction donations are greatly appreciated. Corporate sponsorships are available for $1,000 and $500 golf and party packages. For information and to confirm your spot for the tournament, please call the Lighthouse at 609-449-1360.