A note to readers

If you are looking for your Current or Gazette, please note that we are now publishing every other week. We will resume a weekly schedule in the near future and will continue to post new content to our website, ShoreNewsToday.com, even in weeks when we are not printing. Thank you for your loyal readership.
On Thursday, Dec. 17, Sheriff Eric Scheffler announced the retirement of Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office Detective Douglas Herbert.
ATLANTIC CITY — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, an MGM Resorts luxury resort destination, is celebrating the reason for the season by giving b…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — As more than 1.2 million New Jersey residents are projected to face food insecurity in 2020, D’Arcy Johnson Day offers F…
Like most, I’m sure you can’t wait to see 2020 go! Since the new year is almost upon us, I thought we should revisit some ways to help start i…
On Dec. 21, Congress passed the latest coronavirus related stimulus package and President Trump signed it late Sunday. Today I thought we woul…
This is normally the time of year when local high school sports programs start gearing up for their winter seasons.
The two largest planets, Jupiter and Saturn, are moving towards a meeting that hasn’t been seen in almost 400 years!
MAYS LANDING — Continuing its support for customers affected by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlantic City Electric has prov…
