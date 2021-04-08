$93K in CARES Act funding available to Atlantic County residents who live with a disability

An application can be emailed or mailed to individuals or a caregiver who is providing support or assistance, Campbell explained. If an individual needs assistance with the application, staff at the center are available to help, he added.

The application is two pages long and may require some documentation, such as proof of income or a doctor’s note. Once the application is received, a committee will review the paperwork and respond to applicants within about one month, he said.

The center, which is located in Galloway, will arrange for the order, payment and delivery of the approved purchases. Atlantic County funds will be available now through June, or sooner if funds are expended before that time.

Across the country Centers for Independent Living received funds to provide assistance to individuals with disabilities to assist with overcoming barriers encountered as a result of the pandemic. The majority of New Jersey’s 11 centers received federal funding through the CARES Act in 2020; the remaining five centers advocated for funding and recently received approval.

For more information and to obtain an application, contact Jennifer Burke, Outreach and Activities Specialist at 609 748-2253 ext. 4, or jburke@atlanticCIL.org.