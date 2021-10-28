2021 Atlantic Cape golf tournament raises $61,470 for student scholarships

The Atlantic Cape Foundation raised a record-breaking $61,470 toward student scholarships at its annual Scramble ‘FORE’ Scholarships Golf Tournament Friday, Oct. 15 at Cape May National Golf Club.
“We’re incredibly grateful to all the supporters who came out for this tournament to help us reach this milestone,” said Maria Kellett, senior advancement officer for Atlantic Cape Community College. “Through these scholarships, we’re helping to prepare a new generation of workers for the jobs of tomorrow.”
Since the tournament began in 2006, more than $600,000 has been raised for students thanks to the generosity of local businesses and residents.
Kellett, who also serves as dean of the Cape May County campus and associate director of the Atlantic Cape Foundation, explained that the proceeds from this year’s event will support scholarships for those pursuing training in offshore wind technologies and drone programs.
Warm temperatures and sunshine greeted the 123 enthusiastic golfers as they picked up boxed lunches provided by Bill’s Corner Deli in Wildwood and entered the more than 20 raffle drawings for a variety of exciting prizes ahead of the shotgun start.
This year’s tournament winners were Steve Larzelere and Steve Rankin of Laura Bishop Communications, who took home a foursome to The Shore Club. Several skills challenges were provided throughout the course and, although no one took home the $25,000 cash prize for hole-in-one, winners included: Rick Smith, Nels Johnson, Paul Stewart, Steve Rankin, and Norm LaBounty, who each took home a dozen golf balls for getting closest to the pin. Rankin also won a Wawa gift basket for the putting contest.
Mary Simpson won a fishing trip valued at $900.
Sponsors included Presenting Sponsor, Cape May National Golf Club; President’s List Sponsor, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 351, and Honors Sponsors, Crest Wealth Management and United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Loc 255.
Tito’s Handmade Vodka kept golfers at the 10th hole hydrated with complimentary beverages and snack and beverage stations were positioned throughout the course.
Matt’s Family Barbeque served up a barbecue-style afterparty.
To see a full list of this year’s sponsors, visit atlantic.edu/golf.
To see photos from the event, visit https://flic.kr/s/aHsmWWQVFo.