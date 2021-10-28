2021 Atlantic Cape golf tournament raises $61,470 for student scholarships

The Atlantic Cape Foundation raised a record-breaking $61,470 toward student scholarships at its annual Scramble ‘FORE’ Scholarships Golf Tournament Friday, Oct. 15 at Cape May National Golf Club.

“We’re incredibly grateful to all the supporters who came out for this tournament to help us reach this milestone,” said Maria Kellett, senior advancement officer for Atlantic Cape Community College. “Through these scholarships, we’re helping to prepare a new generation of workers for the jobs of tomorrow.”

Since the tournament began in 2006, more than $600,000 has been raised for students thanks to the generosity of local businesses and residents.

Kellett, who also serves as dean of the Cape May County campus and associate director of the Atlantic Cape Foundation, explained that the proceeds from this year’s event will support scholarships for those pursuing training in offshore wind technologies and drone programs.

Warm temperatures and sunshine greeted the 123 enthusiastic golfers as they picked up boxed lunches provided by Bill’s Corner Deli in Wildwood and entered the more than 20 raffle drawings for a variety of exciting prizes ahead of the shotgun start.