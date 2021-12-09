20 students earn Hollander Scholarships

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Twenty students in the Stockton University School of Health Sciences have each received $5,000 scholarships for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years from the Hollander Memorial Scholarship Foundation.
The 2019-20 recipients are: Nursing — Sara Naumchik, of Egg Harbor Township; Megan Murzello, of Maple Shade; and Trevor Calimer, of Egg Harbor City; Master of Science in Occupational Therapy — Rachel Lucia, of Egg Harbor Township; Erica Bruno, of Roebling; and Nicole Sicurella, of Egg Harbor Township; Master of Science in Communication Disorders — Julia Trafton, of Sewell; and Demi DeAngelis, of Turnersville; Doctor of Physical Therapy — Dorothy Stump, of Stone Harbor; and Mahogany Reevey, of Lumberton.
The 2021 recipients are: Nursing — Jacqueline Wilhelm, of Mays Landing; Sarah Naumchik, of Egg Harbor Township; Stephanie Rodriguez, of Galloway Township; and Shauna Oswald, of West Creek; Master of Science in Occupational Therapy — Mary Gedaka, of Mullica Hill; Master of Science in Communication Disorders — Diana Aguilar, of Clementon; and Sara DeMarco, of Medford; Master of Science in Occupational Therapy — Samantha Wagensommer, of Manahawkin; Doctor of Physical Therapy — Elena Carrasquillo, of Egg Harbor Township; and Brooke Nolan, of Galloway Township.
The Hollander Memorial Foundation was formed to perpetuate the memory and the spirit of Pauline and Adelaide Hollander by awarding educational scholarships to local students with ties to the community who are pursuing degrees in nursing or other health science professions. The foundation is associated with the Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation in Galloway.
To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be a resident of southern New Jersey, with a minimum GPA of 3.0 and be involved in ethical, leadership and extracurricular activities in Stockton’s Health Science programs or community.
Roy Goldberg, executive director of the foundation and Dr. Richard Kathrins, president and CEO of Bacharach, attended a reception honoring the recipients and thanking the donors.
“Hollander created a series of scholarships because he believed in the concept of paying it forward,” Kathrins said. “I hope you share his vision of advocacy for the disabled, improving access, and sometime in the future pay it forward.”