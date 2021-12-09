20 students earn Hollander Scholarships

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Twenty students in the Stockton University School of Health Sciences have each received $5,000 scholarships for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years from the Hollander Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

The 2019-20 recipients are: Nursing — Sara Naumchik, of Egg Harbor Township; Megan Murzello, of Maple Shade; and Trevor Calimer, of Egg Harbor City; Master of Science in Occupational Therapy — Rachel Lucia, of Egg Harbor Township; Erica Bruno, of Roebling; and Nicole Sicurella, of Egg Harbor Township; Master of Science in Communication Disorders — Julia Trafton, of Sewell; and Demi DeAngelis, of Turnersville; Doctor of Physical Therapy — Dorothy Stump, of Stone Harbor; and Mahogany Reevey, of Lumberton.

The 2021 recipients are: Nursing — Jacqueline Wilhelm, of Mays Landing; Sarah Naumchik, of Egg Harbor Township; Stephanie Rodriguez, of Galloway Township; and Shauna Oswald, of West Creek; Master of Science in Occupational Therapy — Mary Gedaka, of Mullica Hill; Master of Science in Communication Disorders — Diana Aguilar, of Clementon; and Sara DeMarco, of Medford; Master of Science in Occupational Therapy — Samantha Wagensommer, of Manahawkin; Doctor of Physical Therapy — Elena Carrasquillo, of Egg Harbor Township; and Brooke Nolan, of Galloway Township.