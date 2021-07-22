10 divorce planning considerations

8. Recalculate your retirement projections: Know that the assets have been divided, you will need to see what the long term impacts may be to your overall retirement plan.

10. Don’t forget to check your credit: Unfortunately, many times divorces are due to financial hardships that cause problems in the marriage. Make sure your credit is intact after your divorce.

In a perfect world, your advisor and/or estate planning attorney would be a part of the process before you even get a divorce. They view the process through a very different lens than a divorce attorney does. Having their input in advance can potentially save you time, money, and problems during an already very difficult stage of your life.

T. Eric Reich, CIMA, CFP, CLU, ChFC is president and founder of Reich Asset Management and can be reached at 609-486-5073 or eric@reichassetmanagement.com.

